trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

TRVG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 336,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,514. The company has a market capitalization of $406.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. trivago has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. trivago had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of trivago by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

