Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.32. 11,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 28,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth $875,000.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

