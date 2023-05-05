TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s (TPVG) Downgrade Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reissued their downgrade rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.08.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPVG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 473,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.74. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.33%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.