Triodos Investment Management BV Lowers Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,335,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gen Digital makes up approximately 3.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $28,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,440,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gen Digital stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 205,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.82. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

