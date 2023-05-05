Triodos Investment Management BV Increases Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 91,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.