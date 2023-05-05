Triodos Investment Management BV Buys Shares of 493,000 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 493,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,445,000. eBay comprises approximately 2.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.09% of eBay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of eBay by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 694,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

