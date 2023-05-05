Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50 to $1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of -1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Stories

