Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Maintains Rating from 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

TRMB opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. Trimble has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

