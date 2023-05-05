Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 9,035 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rogers by 9.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rogers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.80. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.53.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

