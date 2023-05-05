Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 80,159 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,159 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,160,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,766,000 after buying an additional 89,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,839,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,934,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,375,000 after buying an additional 137,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

