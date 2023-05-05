Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

