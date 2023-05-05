Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,192 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 549.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,983,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

