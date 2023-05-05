Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $255,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of ZBH opened at $136.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average is $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

