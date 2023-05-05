Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 746 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 746 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $87,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $422.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

