Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

TT stock opened at $177.88 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

