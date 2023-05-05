Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245.40 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 239 ($2.99). Approximately 723,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 809,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.80 ($2.96).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.60 ($4.93).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 281.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13,610.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

