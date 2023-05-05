Traders Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.
O-I Glass Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of O-I Glass
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.