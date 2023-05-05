Traders Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

