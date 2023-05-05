Traders Buy Large Volume of Oracle Call Options (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 50,950 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,552 call options.

Oracle Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,974,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.29. The company has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $97.31.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.