Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,159 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $66,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.09.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
