Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$115.00 at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TIH. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.43.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

TSE:TIH opened at C$105.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$108.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$115.19.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. Analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.5352113 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

