Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $79.82 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

