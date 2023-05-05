Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Tiptree has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 91,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,277. The company has a market cap of $497.83 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.53 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,565. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 103.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.