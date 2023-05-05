Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.47 and last traded at $29.84. 7,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 12,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPSC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 222.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

