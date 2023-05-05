Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 76,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Timberline Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

