Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,252 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 116,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $16,657,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $221.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

