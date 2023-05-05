Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 739,508 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 437,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

