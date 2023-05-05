Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TRI opened at C$161.20 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$119.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$172.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.41%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

