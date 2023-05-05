Thomas Lynn Brown Buys 5,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $61,389,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9,926.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,852,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,288,000 after buying an additional 2,824,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

