Thomas J. Chamberlain Buys 1,500 Shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) EVP Thomas J. Chamberlain acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $22,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,825.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IROQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.53. IF Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Separately, TheStreet cut IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp accounts for 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

