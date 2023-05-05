The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

LON TRIG opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.14 and a beta of 0.11. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.57 ($1.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.99.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

