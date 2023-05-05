The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
LON TRIG opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.14 and a beta of 0.11. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.57 ($1.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.99.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
Read More
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.