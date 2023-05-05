The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 213,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,740,000 after buying an additional 38,113 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.