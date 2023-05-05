The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Purchases $24,373.74 in Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director Anne E. Belec bought 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $24,373.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,754 shares in the company, valued at $597,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Manitowoc Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $20.20.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.