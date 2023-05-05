The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

