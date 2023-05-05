The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $321.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.