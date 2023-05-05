The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,697,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149,994 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,062,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,296 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.