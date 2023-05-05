The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Cigna Group updated its FY23 guidance to at least $24.70 EPS.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 7.3 %

CI traded up $17.85 on Friday, hitting $261.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

