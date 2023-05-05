The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $24.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.74. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $188.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.57 billion.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CI stock opened at $243.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.60. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.42.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

