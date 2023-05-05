The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 4,022,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,318. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $435,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,194,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,133,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,865. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

