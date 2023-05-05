Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 649,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.53. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.56.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Several analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $36,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after buying an additional 363,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.