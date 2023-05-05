Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,853. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $113.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2,028.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

