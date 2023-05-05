Terry A. Oznick Purchases 755 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $14,865.95. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBINN stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

