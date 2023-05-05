Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Terreno Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 126.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.
Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.
TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.
Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
