Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 126.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

