TerraClassicUSD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.11 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $191.28 million and $6.11 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00058330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001057 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,069,239 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,746,494 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

