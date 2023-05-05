Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Down 0.6%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 78.75 ($0.98). 10,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 134,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.25 ($0.99).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.27) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Monday, March 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.86. The stock has a market cap of £65.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,540.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

