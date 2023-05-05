TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.82.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Down 0.8 %

TELUS stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,282. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.86. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$25.94 and a 1-year high of C$32.46.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). TELUS had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.1201248 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.