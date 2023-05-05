TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.08

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$24.08 and last traded at C$24.29, with a volume of 40913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 5.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Featured Stories
