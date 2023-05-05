TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Down 5.6%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.44. 100,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 123,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIXT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.