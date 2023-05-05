TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.364 per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Shares of T stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.96. 641,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,590. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$25.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.86. The company has a market cap of C$40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.98 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.1201248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
