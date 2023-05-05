Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00 to $13.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Up 3.1 %

TFX traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.72. 189,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.69. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $293.81.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

