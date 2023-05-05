Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $408.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.19 and a 200-day moving average of $414.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

